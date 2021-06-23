One winner and one loser at Stoke City as deal for ball-playing Watford man beckons

Stoke City are closing in on a significant transfer breakthrough.

Football League World exclusively revealed on Tuesday that the Potters have agreed a deal to sign Ben Wilmot on a permanent deal from Watford.

The 21-year-old moved to Vicarage Road from Stevenage in 2018 and has really come on leaps and bounds during that time following loan spells with both Udinese and Swansea City, before establishing himself as a first team player for the Hornets.

A move to the Potters will see him play under Michael O’Neill, but his arrival will surely have a knock-on effect on the rest of the squad.

Here’s one winner and one loser from the signing.

Winner – Nathan Collins

The young defender is certainly a winner in this situation.

Collins has been heavily linked with a move to Burnley this summer and Football League World exclusively revealed that Burnley had struck a deal to sign the player on a permanent deal from the Potters.

If Ben Wilmot does move to Stoke City then it will clear the path for the 20-year-old to move on and challenge himself in the Premier League.

Loser – Danny Batth

A player who could face a tough campaign next time around.

Danny Batth was limited to just 27 starts in the Championship last term but the hope for the 30-year-old will surely be that he can be a much more prominent figure this time around.

The arrival of Ben Wilmot could mean that his place in the team is in jeapardy, so Batth will need to on his game over the summer to convince Michael O’Neill that he should be an automatic starter.