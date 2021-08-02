One winner and one loser at Stoke City as club closes in on transfer agreement for Man City man

Stoke City are said to be in advanced talks to sign striker Liam Delap on loan from Manchester City, as per a recent report by Football Insider.

The teenager has been highly sought after this summer, with several Sky Bet Championship sides having been linked with a temporary move for the son of former Potters midfielder Rory Delap.

Now it appears that the Stoke-on-Trent outfit have stolen a march on their divisional rivals, with the report stating that there has been a breakthrough in discussions over the frontman.

Delap is currently on the fringes of City’s first team at present after scoring one goal in three senior appearances and is now seemingly set for the next step in his developmental pathway as he prepares to head to the Bet365 Stadium on loan.

Here, we take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Stoke City as they close in on the signing of Delap…

Winner – Steven Fletcher

The signing of Delap would certainly take some of the pressure off of the shoulders of Fletcher after his first campaign in a red and white shirt and it should in turn reduce the goal scoring burden on the veteran front man.

Bringing in the Manchester City player helps to bulk out the club’s forward options and it will be intriguing to see how Michael O’Neill utilises these individuals.

Fletcher was in good form last season and will be aiming to hit double figures in the campaign ahead at the Bet365 Stadium.

It will be interesting to see if Delap will start alongside Fletcher in a front two or not moving forwards.

Loser – Lee Gregory

The former Millwall striker is very much out of favour at the Bet365 Stadium and could well be forced out if Delap arrives as expected.

Gregory spent the majority of last season out on loan with Derby County and is seemingly set to be moved on by O’Neill this summer.

The club are seemingly yet to have received a desirable offer for the 32-year-old, but a move surely can’t be far off with Delap coming in.

Things just haven’t worked out for the frontman and he would certainly benefit from a fresh start away from the Potters.