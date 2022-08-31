One winner and one loser at Stoke City after Alex Neil appointment

It has been a blur for both Sunderland and Stoke supporters over the last few days but Alex Neil has finally been unveiled as the new Potters boss.

No sooner had Michael O’Neill been shown the door at the bet365 Stadium than the club were already bringing in his replacement. Several names were thrown into the hat but it was Alex Neil who immediately came to the fore, with the manager suddenly entering talks and then watching the side in their weekend game despite his commitments to the Black Cats.

Now, the manager has decided to swap the Stadium of Light for Stoke and he – and the club – will be hoping he can restore them to their former glories and take them back to the Premier League.

It was a feat O’Neill wasn’t able to accomplish – and Neil will feel he can get another promotion under his belt, having managed it with former club Norwich. With the new boss now installed and ready to crack on then, here is one winner and one loser at the club after this appointment.

Quiz: Can you name which club Stoke City signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Ben Wilmot Luton Town Stevenage Boreham Wood Watford

Winner – Jordan Thompson

Jordan Thompson seems like he could be one of the biggest beneficiaries in the side from the appointment because anyone who has seen an Alex Neil side in the past knows he likes – and can get the best out of – a battling midfielder. The 25-year-old is already a superb option for Stoke in the middle but at his age and his position, he could be about to thrive even more.

If you look at the way Alex Neil liked – and handled – Ben Pearson and Ryan Ledson at Preston for example, they absolutely shone in Alex Neil’s system. He always likes a player in the middle who can break up play and create chances and both of the former PNE men did just that at Deepdale under Neil.

Pearson was one of their best players for several seasons before securing a big-money move to Bournemouth and Ledson won the Player of the Season award.

Now, Thompson could be the next on his list to shine and with the midfielder already impressive, he could become one of the best in the division in the position.

Loser – Liam Delap

It is slightly harsh on Liam Delap and Alex Neil to give the loser here to the young Man City striker but, as with his midfielders, Neil doesn’t have the best track record with youthful players.

Using his old club as an example again here, Preston had Anthony Gordon on a loan deal from Everton when Neil was in charge. The player has shown that he can perform at the highest level as his showings for Everton have indicated but he was never really trusted during his spell at Deepdale and spent most of his time on the sidelines.

There was also some supporters who clamoured for the likes of Ethan Walker and Joe Rodwell-Grant to get minutes under the manager but he continually preferred more experienced, Championship-ready options.

Whilst Delap might be a different case – every club is different and so is every player – the signs are that Neil might prefer a different option upfront and might use him sparingly unless he fires the goals in. With the player yet to score though, he might have to try and win a place back in the team now Neil is the boss at Stoke.