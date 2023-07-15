A number of Southampton players have been linked with an exit from St Mary's this summer and this doesn't come as a surprise following their relegation from the Premier League.

Mislav Orsic has already departed the club along with Mateusz Lis - and more could follow in the coming weeks.

Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento and James Ward-Prowse are three big names believed to be attracting interest from elsewhere, but exits for others can't be ruled out either.

Which clubs are interested in Che Adams?

Crystal Palace and Fulham have both reportedly enquired about Saints forward Adams, who is another player who could move on from the south-coast club.

However, they could face competition from Everton, Nottingham Forest and Burnley, with all three clubs needing to strengthen their forward department before the summer window closes.

The Toffees have been chasing other strikers in the Championship - and have now added Adams to their shortlist. Burnley, meanwhile, have lost the likes of Ashley Barnes, Nathan Tella and Halil Dervisoglu and need more attacking firepower because of that.

Who could be a key winner, and who will be a loser at Southampton from Che Adams' potential exit?

Scoring five goals in 28 top-flight appearances last term, he would probably score many more in the second tier and this is why many Saints supporters will want him to stay.

There will be losers at St Mary's if he goes, with Russell Martin likely to be one of those considering he will want top-quality players like the Scotland international at his disposal. But there may also be a winner from his potential exit.

We take a look at one potential winner and one possible loser.

Winner: Adam Armstrong

Armstrong did make 30 league appearances last term but spent some of the campaign out on the wing and would surely want to return to a more central position.

He only scored three times in total during the 2022/23 campaign but should score more now after dropping down to the second tier.

Scoring 28 goals at this level for Blackburn Rovers during 2020/21, he could become a very popular figure on the south coast if he can get anywhere near that total next season. He's certainly capable.

His 2020/21 season was no fluke either, scoring 16 during the 2019/20 season under Tony Mowbray. The Saints are likely to have plenty of the ball next season and if they can get it into the final third effectively, he should have plenty of chances to score.

If Adams goes, Armstrong could operate centrally for the foreseeable future.

Loser: Paul Onuachu

Onuachu joined the club on a three-and-a-half year contract back in February and with that, the Saints are under no pressure to sell him this summer.

If Adams leaves during the latter stages of the window, there may not be time to secure a replacement and Onuachu could be retained because of that.

This may not be the worst outcome for the latter considering he may want to prove himself in England, but he has been linked with clubs in the Bundesliga and would surely be keen to ply his trade in the German top flight if the opportunity comes along this summer.

The timing of Adams' potential departure could possibly ruin that dream. Martin's side will want to get the best possible price for Adams and if there's a bidding war, the Saints may decide to stretch this saga out until the latter stages of the window.