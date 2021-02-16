One winner and one loser at Sheffield Wednesday if they strike deal to sign 21-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday are keeping tabs on Plymouth Argyle forward Luke Jephcott, according to The Sun.

The Owls are currently in the midst of a hugely competitive Championship relegation battle, but the club are still seemingly casting one eye on the summer already.

The Sun claim that Wednesday, Stoke City and Derby County are among a host of clubs interested in signing Plymouth’s Luke Jephcott, as they look to add more firepower to their attacking armory.

Jephcott has been in excellent form for Argyle this season, scoring 16 goals in 24 league appearances for Ryan Lowe’s side.

The 21-year-old has 18 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions this season, and has naturally caught glances from some higher profile clubs.

Here, we take a look at one winner and one loser at Sheffield Wednesday if Jephcott arrived at Hillsborough in the summer…

Winner: Kadeem Harris

Harris is a player who has been key for Wednesday in recent weeks, and his tricky runs and clever deliveries have been vital.

He is a player who can create numerous chances for the forward players, and having someone like Jephcott in the area would undoubtedly increase his number of assists.

It makes a difference to your confidence when you are regularly setting up goals and proving to be a key creative player in the team.

Loser: Jordan Rhodes

Rhodes hasn’t quite been able to make the impression Wednesday fans would have been expecting of him when he arrived at Hillsborough.

The striker has had chances to cement his place in the team this season, and has scored two goals in his last three games for the Owls.

But he hasn’t taken those chances regularly enough, and if the goals dry up between now and the end of the season, then a new, young up and coming face in Jephcott could definitely push him down the pecking order.