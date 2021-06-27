One winner and one loser at Sheffield Wednesday if they secure deal for midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing, according to Yorkshire Live.

Wing has been with the Championship side since 2017, and spent part of last year’s campaign on loan with Rotherham United, and it appears as though he caught the eye with some strong performances.

The 26-year-old made 20 appearances in total for the Millers, and chipped in with two goals and two assists for Paul Warne’s side, although his efforts weren’t quite enough to see Rotherham avoid relegation into League One.

Sheffield Wednesday joined the Millers in the third tier next season, as they were also relegated into League One on the final day of the 2020/21 Championship campaign.

The Owls will be looking to return to the Championship at the first time of asking, whilst under the management of Darren Moore.

We take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Sheffield Wednesday if they secure a deal for Wing this summer.

Winner: Darren Moore

The Sheffield Wednesday manager would be the winner from any potential agreement to sign Wing this summer, as it would give him additional depth in his first-team.

The Owls have released a number of players over the summer, so strength in depth is certainly needed, as Moore won’t want to be relying too heavily on the club’s younger players moving forwards.

If Moore can find the right balance between experience and youth, then you would imagine that Sheffield Wednesday will be in with a strong chance of winning promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking next term.

Wing would provide them with experience, and some might consider him as somewhat of a coup given his experience at Championship level in the past.

Loser: Alex Hunt

The Sheffield Wednesday midfielder was limited to just three league appearances for Sheffield Wednesday last season, as they were relegated into League One.

You would have imagined that Shaw had an important role to play next season in League One, but if Wing was to arrive, it could push the 21-year-old further down the pecking order in Darren Moore’s plans for the senior squad.

It seems highly unlikely that Barry Bannan will be dropped from the Sheffield Wednesday starting XI anytime soon, and Shaw would surely be the player to find minutes hard to come by if Wing was to arrive at Hillsborough.