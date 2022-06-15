One winner and one loser at Sheffield Wednesday if they manage to seal Newcastle deal

Sheffield Wednesday confirmed the signing of AFC Wimbledon centre-back Ben Heneghan on a free transfer yesterday but they’ve got plenty more irons in the fire as Darren Moore looks to tool up for another League One season.

Among the club’s summer targets is Newcastle United 19-year-old Elliot Anderson, who starred on loan at Bristol Rovers last season as he helped Joey Barton’s side secure automatic promotion in League Two.

The attacking midfielder is a player in demand ahead of the 2022/23 campaign and, according to the Northern Echo, Wednesday have already tabled an offer for him.

Championship trio West Bromwich Albion, Reading, and Stoke City are also said to have made contact with Newcastle as the race for Anderson hots up.

Based upon what we saw at the Memorial Stadium last season, he would be a fantastic addition to Moore’s squad.

In an attempt to gauge his impact, we’ve highlighted one winner and one loser at Wednesday if they manage to seal the Newcastle deal…

Winner: Lee Gregory

Owls number nine Lee Gregory enjoyed an impressive 2021/22 campaign – bagging 17 goals in total – and he looks set to lead the line again next season.

The striker could surely only benefit from a creative player like Anderson joining the squad, with the attacking midfielder proving at Rovers that he is both a goalscorer and creator.

The 19-year-old finished last season with seven goals and six assists in just 20 games while Barry Bannan (2.7) was the only player in the Wednesday squad to average more key passes than him (1.9) last term.

Anderson’s driving runs could help create more space for Gregory while we’ve seen he has the quality in the final third to make the most of the dangerous runs we know Wednesday’s number nine can make.

The Newcastle teenager should make the Owls a more dangerous proposition going forward, which can surely only benefit the man up top.

Loser: Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was a bit-part player for the Owls last season but the arrival of a new attacking midfielder would likely push him further down the pecking order.

The 21-year-old made 32 appearances for Wednesday in 2021/22, in what was the most productive season of his senior career, and will have been targetting a bigger role in the upcoming campaign.

But you have to feel that the Yorkshire club signing Anderson would put that in jeopardy.

More competition could help Dele-Bashiru raise his game but it may well diminish his opportunities next term.