One winner and one loser at Sheffield Wednesday if Premier League transfer agreement struck

Sheffield Wednesday are eyeing up further attacking talent as January approaches, it has emerged.

As per Alan Nixon via Patreon, the Owls have joined the race to sign young Everton striker Tom Cannon.

Cannon has an impressive record for Everton’s youth teams, netting 49 goals in 95 appearances for the under-18’s and under-21’s combined, as per Transfermarkt.

Cannon also has four goals in four EFL Trophy matches this season, matching up against EFL opposition in the likes of Mansfield Town, Morecambe and Hartlepool.

If Cannon were to arrive, though, it clearly has knock on effect for those players and staff currently at the League One club.

With that in mind, here is one winner and one loser at Hillsborough if an agreement can be reached with Everton.

Winner: Darren Moore

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore would have to be considered a winner if this one were to go through.

The aim for Moore is clear this season – get promoted – and the addition of another forward could get him closer to achieving that goal.

Yes, there is an element of risk attached due to Cannon’s lack of senior football, but given his goals at youth level and in the EFL Trophy, there is definitely the potential there for him to step up.

Moore likes to deploy two strikers for the most part, too, and Cannon would be a welcomed addition in terms of just striking options, too.

Loser: Callum Paterson

Given as though he appears to be third choice forward at Hillsborough this season, Tom Cannon’s arrival could be bad news for Callum Paterson.

Presumably, were Everton to sanction the move, they would seek some assurances over regular playing time, and if that were granted, it is likely Patterson’s minutes that would be lost.

So far this campaign, Paterson has just two goals in 17 appearances, so you can definitely see why Darren Moore is eyeing up alternative options in the forward areas.

The 28-year-old’s contract is up in the summer, and it could be a long final six months for the Scotsman in Sheffield.