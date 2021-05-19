One winner and one loser at Sheffield Wednesday if agreement with defender is reached

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Doncaster Rovers defender Reece James according to The Sheffield Star.

James is out of contract with the League One side in the coming weeks, and it remains to be seen as to whether he has a future at the Keepmoat Stadium.

He made 48 appearances for Doncaster Rovers in all competitions this season, as they missed out on a top-six finish in the third-tier of English football, after a disappointing second-half of this year’s campaign.

A move to Sheffield Wednesday could tempt the full-back as well, with the Owls looking to win promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking this term.

Darren Moore’s side were relegated into League One this season, after drawing 3-3 with Derby County on the final day of the 2020/21 campaign, which saw the Rams avoid relegation this term at Sheffield Wednesday’s expense.

We take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Sheffield Wednesday if they secure an agreement to sign James this summer.

Winner: Darren Moore

The Sheffield Wednesday boss would be the winner in this situation, as he’d be signing a player that has proven experience in League One.

James has made 80 appearances for Doncaster Rovers, and featured regularly for them when Moore was in charge earlier this season.

So, he’s a player that Darren Moore will know all about, and that’s exactly the type of player that Sheffield Wednesday should be looking at signing ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Loser: Matt Penney

The left-back has struggled for consistent game time with Sheffield Wednesday over the years, and has had numerous loan spells away from Hillsborough.

Penney has made 32 appearances in total for the Owls, and spent some of last year’s campaign on loan with German side St Pauli.

But it remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Penney, as his current contract with the Owls is set to expire this summer.

With the club reportedly targeting a move for James instead, that could drop a sizeable hint that Penney’s future is elsewhere ahead of the 2021/22 season.