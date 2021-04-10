One winner and one loser at Sheffield Wednesday as Owls eye move for defender

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Swindon Town defender Akin Odimayo according to TEAMtalk.

The young Robins defender has caught the eye with some strong performances in League One this season, as Swindon battle to retain their status as a club in the third-tier.

They’re currently sat 20th in the League One table, and are only outside of the relegation zone on goal difference, which will make for concerning reading for the club’s supporters.

Odimayo has made 33 appearances in all competitions this season, and it appears as though his impressive showings haven’t gone unnoticed.

Sheffield Wednesday are rivalling the likes of Derby County and Stoke City to the potential signing of Odimayo, although it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to land his signature in the summer transfer window.

The Owls are struggling to stay in the Championship though, with Darren Moore’s side sat 23rd in the second-tier standings, and seven points adrift of safety heading into their final seven matches of this year’s campaign.

We take a look at one winner and one loser at Sheffield Wednesday if they’re to sign Odimayo ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Winner: Darren Moore

The Sheffield Wednesday manager would be the winner in this scenario, as it would give him additional options in the heart of the Owls defence.

Moore already has the likes of Tom Lees, Julian Borner and Osaze Urhoghide available to him in a similar position, but Odimayo would give him another strong option moving forward.

Odimayo has age on his side compared to both Lees and Borner, and could be one to keep an eye on in future seasons. Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping that he can feature for them on a regular basis if he arrived at Hillsborough.

But Moore will know that they face a battle to strike an agreement with the Swindon Town defender, with other Championship clubs reportedly interested in landing Odimayo’s signature.

Loser: Osaze Urhoghide

Urhoghide is likely to be the loser if Sheffield Wednesday struck an agreement with Swindon Town to sign Odimayo.

The 20-year-old has made 14 appearances in all competitions this season for the Owls, and will be hoping he can play his part in the club’s survival bid for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

Urhoghide has been linked with a move away from Hillsborough heading into the summer transfer window, and if Odimayo was to arrive, then that could all but confirm that he is set to leave the club when his contract expires in the summer.