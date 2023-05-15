Sheffield United are one of two sides interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka this summer, according to TEAMtalk.

The report adds that as well as the Blades’ interest, Championship title winners Burnley are also said to be keen on Chukwuemeka this summer.

It is believed that Chelsea are prepared to let the 19-year-old go out on loan this summer, as he is yet to feature regularly for the club. Chukwuemeka joined Chelsea in the summer transfer window after moving from Aston Villa, a club that Chukwuemeka came through the academy at.

The 19-year-old joined the Blues in a deal worth £20 million, and since joining the club, he has made 12 Premier League appearances. It now seems that Chelsea wants to let Chukwuemeka gain valuable first team experience next season elsewhere.

Who at Sheffield United would benefit from Chukwuemeka arriving?

As we wait to see how this story develops, we have looked at one winner and one loser at Sheffield United if this transfer was to happen.

Winner: Iliman Ndiaye

If Chukwuemeka were to join Sheffield United this summer, then it could be argued that Iliman Ndiaye would be beneficial in that deal.

There is a lot of speculation surrounding the future of Ndiaye at Bramall Lane, with teams reportedly interested in his services.

However, if the forward were to remain with the Blades, then the addition of someone like Chukwuemeka would help Ndiaye in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old is clearly United’s best player, and if he could have someone like Chukwuemeka play behind him, it could really improve his game.

Chukwuemeka would be a very talented, exciting addition and would bring flare to the side, so if he played in an attacking role behind Ndiaye, he would surely be someone Ndiaye could play off.

Would Sheffield United sign Tommy Doyle and Chukwuemeka?

Loser: Tommy Doyle

If Sheffield United manage to get Chukwuemeka through the door this summer, then it could be said that a move for Tommy Doyle may be ruled out.

The Manchester City midfielder spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Sheffield United, playing a key role in the Blades return to the Premier League.

It is unclear what the plan for Doyle is going forward, but the midfielder has admitted that he would love to re-join the club if the opportunity arises.

However, loan moves in the Premier League are a lot stricter than in the Championship, and United won’t be able to loan lots of players this summer, so if Chukwuemeka were to join, it could harm a potential return for Doyle.

The Blades are already stocked in the midfield department, so Doyle - unlikely to be a key member of Man City’s team in the 2023/24 season - could find a return to Bramall Lane not possible.