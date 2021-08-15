One winner and one loser at Sheffield United if Blades strike transfer agreement for 26-y/o

Sheffield United have long been in pursuit of Liverpool centre-back Ben Davies, with the former Preston North End man edging closer to signing for the recently relegated Championship club.

It has today emerged that the Yorkshire club will have to pay £1million for Davies’ temporary services, as reported by the Sheffield Star.

Davies has been unable to feature for the Premier League giants since his arrival in January but has accumulated over 200 EFL appearances over the years.

The 26-year-old can operate at centre-back, but has also been trusted at left-back during his eight-year tenure with Preston.

The central defender is a graduate of The Lilywhites’ academy, making his debut in a 2-2 draw with Coventry City as a 17-year-old in 2013.

Here, we outline one winner and one loser if Davies joins The Blades this summer.

One winner – Slavisa Jokanovic

Ben Davies proved to be an excellent defender at Championship level, and since his departure, he will only have improved after training with world-class players on a daily basis.

Not only will he meet the standard required within a team who will have promotion aspirations, but he also offers versatility – an attribute that is increasingly desirable in modern-day football.

Davies is just as competent operating as a central defender, as he is at left-back, whilst when reverting to a back three, the 26-year-old can be trusted as the most central player, or out on the left of the three.

One loser – Jack Robinson

Jack Robinson has not seen as many starts as he would have liked since his 2020 move from Nottingham Forest.

Across the two years that The Blades spent in the Premier League, he made just 17 appearances. However, he has been used in both games this season, starting the first at centre-back and yesterday as a left-back.

The arrival of Davies would most likely see Robinson drop down to the bench, with Davies possessing the versatility to play in both positions.

Robinson has done well to be selected in a four-man back four, after two years of operating with five, but the expected arrival of Davies will most likely hinder his chances for starting XI inclusion.

