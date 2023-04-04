Sheffield United will be looking to extend their winning run in all competitions to four games on Friday when they host Wigan Athletic at Bramall Lane.

The Blades currently hold a six-point advantage over Middlesbrough and Luton Town in the race for automatic promotion.

One of the individuals who is expected to feature against Wigan is Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Ahead of this fixture, the centre-back has become the subject of transfer interest.

As revealed exclusively by Football League World, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City are all keen on a move for Ahmedhodzic.

If one of these aforementioned sides is able to convince the 24-year-old to leave the Blades this summer, this exit will have a knock-on effect on other members of the club's squad.

Here, we have decided to take a look at one winner and one loser at United if Ahmedhodzic moves on to pastures new.

Check them out below.

Who would be a winner at Sheffield United if Ahmedhodzic leaves?

Chris Basham

Chris Basham is likely to profit from Ahmedhodzic's departure as he has been competing with the defender for a place in the Blades' starting eleven this season.

Due to the presence of his team-mate, Basham has been limited to just 15 starts in the Championship during the current term.

Left on the substitutes bench for two of the last three league games, the 34-year-old will be hoping to play a role in United's promotion push in the coming weeks.

Regardless of what division the Blades find themselves in next season, Basham will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods for his side.

As well as making 223 Championship appearances in his career, the centre-back has also lined up on 90 occasions in the top-flight.

Who would be a loser at Sheffield United if the defender departs?

John Egan

John Egan could be impacted negatively by Ahmedhodzic's departure as he has formed a good understanding with his team-mate as part of United's back three this season.

Alongside Ahmedhodzic, Egan has managed to make 1.3 tackles, 1.8 interceptions and 4.4 clearances per game in the Championship and is currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.98 at this level.

Unless the Blades are able to draft in a sufficient replacement for Ahmedhodzic, there will be even more reliance on Egan to perform on a consistent basis next season.

For United's sake, they will be desperate to retain the services of Ahmedhodzic at all costs as he is a key cog in their side alongside the likes of Egan and Iliman Ndiaye.