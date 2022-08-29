One winner and one loser at Reading FC if they secure agreement with free agent

Reading have been interested in recruiting free agent midfielder Massimo Luongo for some time after taking him on trial earlier in the summer, according to Berkshire Live Jonathan Low.

The same journalist, however, doesn’t believe a move is as close for the Australia international than the Daily Mail suggested, with the outlet claiming that the Royals were on the verge of sealing a deal for him.

This is a potential deal they would be able to complete though, with the 29-year-old available on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Sheffield Wednesday.

As part of their business plan, they are currently unable to spend transfer fees but are able to recruit free agents and loanees, with Paul Ince’s side already bringing in four temporary players.

Only five are allowed in the matchday squad though, making a permanent signing like Luongo potentially useful for the Berkshire outfit if they are able to get a deal over the line.

The former England international would surely welcome someone of his experience with open arms – but this potential deal won’t suit everyone at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and with that in mind – we take a look at one winner and one loser if the club do seal an agreement for him.

Winner: Tom Holmes

Although the Royals could benefit from having a more advanced midfielder at their disposal to provide them with more firepower going forward, another defensive midfielder could help to provide some extra protection to the defence.

That can only be a good thing for a young player like Holmes who will still need an adequate amount of protection in front of him if he’s to thrive following a difficult campaign last term.

Although Tom McIntyre could have been picked as a ‘winner’, it would be difficult to see him remaining in the starting lineup ahead of Naby Sarr – and Sam Hutchinson and Holmes are likely to join the ex-Huddersfield man in central defence when everyone is fit.

Knowing how bad the Royals’ injury record is though, there are likely to be setbacks and if the likes of Mamadou Loum and Tyrese Fornah become unavailable, having Luongo in there as an insurance policy would be ideal for the defence.

Loser: Tyrese Fornah

One player that could face real competition for his spot if the Australian is Fornah, with Loum probably ahead of the Nottingham Forest man in the pecking order.

Although there’s a chance he could force Jeff Hendrick out of the starting lineup, the Irishman provides the Royals with a different threat in the final third and if Luongo and Fornah are sitting, there’s no real need to have Fornah in there.

And if Ince wants to continue operating with a back three, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Forest man drop out of the starting lineup altogether if he can bring in a more attacking midfielder alongside Hendrick, with Ovie Ejaria to come back as well.

The 22-year-old has performed well during his time away from the City Ground thus far though – and he couldn’t do anything more at this stage to retain his starting spot.