One winner and one loser at Reading FC as Royals strike agreement for Champiuonship player

Reading announced the loan signing of former England youth international Tom Ince from Stoke City on Monday night, coming in as the club’s second and final addition of the January transfer window.

The 30-year-old had started to become a more regular player for the Potters prior to his move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium – but did start the campaign out in the cold and would probably welcome a fresh start away from the Staffordshire club.

If that was the case, he’s got his wish with this move to Berkshire – with former Royals captain Liam Moore heading the other way in an unorthodox swap loan deal.

29-year-old Moore undeniably needed a move away after being stripped of the captaincy, with the club revealing last month that he had expressed a desire to leave Berkshire for the second time following his first transfer request back in the summer of 2018.

For all parties then, this could be an ideal move and considering he was left out in the cold during the early stages of the 2021/22 campaign, Ince will have a point to prove as he looks to continue his promising recent form.

Not everyone at the second-tier side will be a winner from this deal though, and although there is one squad member who clearly benefits from this transfer agreement, we also take a look at someone who could end up being a loser.

Winner: Lucas Joao

With George Puscas making the move to Pisa on deadline day, the partnership of the Romanian and Joao that looked set to blossom in the coming months completely disintegrated and he now looks set to start up top on his own for a while, at least until Yakou Meite returns.

Against Huddersfield, the Puscas/Joao combination worked reasonably well, so the latter will now need as much creativity from the midfield as possible without his partner in crime and this is something Ince can come in and provide.

With the Royals’ injury crisis severely limiting their options at times, with Meite yet to appear at a senior level so far this term, Alen Halilovic suffering with injury problems and Ovie Ejaria only just returning to action, having the Stoke loanee could almost be described as an insurance option.

Whether he’s on top form during his time in Berkshire remains to be seen, but he certainly has sufficient experience under his belt to thrive alongside a man of Joao’s calibre.

Recording eight league assists each during the 2016/17 and 2018/19 seasons, the ex-England youth international certainly has the ingredients to be a real asset both to the team and to the Portuguese striker.

Loser: Alen Halilovic

There are a couple of potential losers from this one. Ovie Ejaria and Junior Hoilett are players that could potentially have their game time reduced by this signing as other wing options.

And for Yakou Meite, he may not secure his spot in the starting 11 almost immediately after he returns to full fitness like many would expect considering his goalscoring prowess and how much he’s been missed this season.

However, Alen Halilovic is probably the man who will suffer the most with this one in terms of pitch minutes – because Ejaria has always been a regular starter when fit and will probably continue to be considering his contract doesn’t run out until 2024.

They will be keen to use the ex-Liverpool man as one key player who is contracted to the club beyond the end of the current campaign – and Meite is also destined to get minutes considering his contributions in recent years. The Frenchman is also contracted to the Royals beyond the summer.

Hoilett has also shown his prowess, so unless John Swift picks up an injury and manager Veljko Paunovic is desperate to keep Ejaria out wide, then it will be hard to see him starting too many games in the coming months on his return.

Then again, you only have to take one look at the second-tier outfit’s injury record this season to assume he will get more opportunities between now and the end of this term. He will need to make the most of these chances if he wants to extend his stay in Berkshire.