One winner and one loser at Reading FC as latest shared on Paul Ince’s potential move to Cardiff City

Reading manager Paul Ince will be remaining at the Select Car Leasing Stadium despite reported interest from league rivals Cardiff City, according to yesterday’s report from the Reading Chronicle.

The 54-year-old endured a mixed start to his time in Berkshire, managing to keep the Royals afloat despite enduring some poor results during the latter stages of the 2021/22 campaign.

He was rewarded with the permanent gig during the summer – and faced a huge task in building a new squad with several former key players departing on the expiration of their contracts and the Berkshire outfit needing to operate within a business plan.

Despite the transfer restrictions the former England international and Head of Football Operations Mark Bowen had to contend with though, they have managed to get 13 players through the door and have enjoyed a successful start to this campaign.

Currently sitting in third position, that hasn’t gone unnoticed with the Bluebirds reported to have been considering him as a potential replacement for Steve Morison. But there hasn’t been any contact between the Championship club regarding the 54-year-old’s services at this stage – and according to the Reading Chronicle – he is likely to remain in Berkshire.

With this in mind, we take a look at one winner and one loser at the SCL Stadium if Ince was to stay put.

Winner: Tom Ince

Although Ince did well last season, both at Stoke and during his loan spell in Berkshire, he has been even better this term and has filled the void John Swift created with his departure.

He may not record as many goals and assists as Swift did last season, and that’s the reason why another attacking midfielder coming in would be ideal, but his energy has contributed heavily to the Royals’ success.

Already plying his trade under father Paul at Notts County and Blackpool in the past, the former England international already knows his son inside out and has probably been key to Ince Jr’s success this season.

If Ince Sr was to depart, it would surely be to the detriment of Ince Jr who is currently an integral part of the starting 11 but may not be if another manager came in, with the Berkshire side having a considerable number of attacking options at their disposal.

Loser: Yakou Meite

With Lucas Joao, Shane Long, Andy Carroll and Meite all at Ince Sr’s disposal, the latter has often operated with two up top and Joao and Long are probably the first-choice options at this stage.

It’s difficult to see where Meite fits into the Royals’ current plans considering he has been out injured – but it would be easy to see the Ivorian frozen out under the current management.

He hasn’t had a huge chance to impress Ince considering he struggled to regain his fitness towards the end of last term – and the latter definitely hasn’t seen the best of the ex-PSG man.

Even in a 3-4-3 system, the likes of Tom Ince and Junior Hoilett can operate on the wings, so Meite could end up being a loser from this latest development.