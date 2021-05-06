One winner and one loser at Rangers if Steven Gerrard’s side strike deal to sign EFL midfielder

Scottish giants Rangers are believed to be interested in a deal to sign Coventry City Gustavo Hamer, as exclusively revealed by Football League World.

Hamer has been with the Sky Blues since 2020, having previously played for both Feyenoord and PEC Zwolle earlier in his career.

He has made 43 appearances in all competitions this term for Mark Robins’ side, and has caught the eye with some strong performances.

Coventry City are currently sat 17th in the Championship table, and will be looking to finish this year’s campaign strongly, when they take on Millwall in their final game of the 2020/21 season.

It has also been revealed by Football League World that Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion and Norwich City are also keen on striking a deal with the Sky Blues for Hamer’s services in the near future.

We take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Rangers if they’re to strike a deal to sign Hamer in the summer transfer window ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Winner: Steven Gerrard

The Rangers boss would be the winner in this scenario, as it would give him additional options in midfield heading into the 2021/22 campaign.

The Scottish giants already have some strong options in a similar position to Hamer’s, and Gerrard would be hoping that his potential arrival could see the best out of all of the players he has at his disposal at this moment in time.

With Rangers set to be involved in European competitions next season again, Gerrard will need strength in depth in his squad, and Hamer could certainly provide him with that.

Loser: Scott Arfield

Arfield has found regular game time hard to come by in this year’s league campaign, with the former Burnley man making just 11 league starts this term.

The midfielder still has one year remaining on his current deal with Rangers, and if Hamer was to arrive, then it could push Arfield further down the pecking order in Steven Gerrard’s plans.