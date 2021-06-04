One winner and one loser at QPR if they manage to sign striker from south London outfit

QPR are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Charlton Athletic forward Chuks Aneke ahead of the 2021/22 season according to TEAMtalk.

Aneke is out of contract with the Addicks this month, and Nigel Adkins’ side are believed to have offered him a new contract, as they look to tie him down for another season.

But Aneke is yet to agree a new deal with the League One side, who narrowly missed out on a top-six finish in the third-tier this season, as they finished seventh in the table.

Aneke was in good form during this year’s campaign, as the former Arsenal youngster netted 16 goals in 41 appearances in total for Charlton, which makes for impressive reading given that he struggled for starts with them this term.

It appears as though his strong showings haven’t gone unnoticed though, with QPR rivalling Reading, Middlesbrough, Coventry City and Bristol City to his potential arrival this summer.

A move to QPR could tempt Aneke though, with the Rs catching the eye with some strong performances of their own in the second half of this year’s campaign, as they finished ninth in the second-tier standings.

We take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at QPR if they manage to strike a deal to sign Aneke this summer.

Winner: Mark Warburton

The QPR boss would be the winner if an agreement with Aneke was reached during the summer transfer window.

Warburton didn’t have a considerable amount of strength in depth in attacking areas of the QPR team last season, and signing another forward would be beneficial for the Rs manager.

The Rs have already signed Charlie Austin on a permanent basis, but could benefit from adding a striker of Aneke’s quality to their team.

Added competition could be the ideal scenario for the QPR boss, especially if they’re to challenge for promotion into the Premier League next season. Squad rotation is always needed, and having a striker of Aneke’s quality in their squad could see them be taken seriously as promotion contenders.

Loser: Charlie Kelman

Kelman would be the loser if this transfer agreement was reached to sign Aneke, as it would push him further down the pecking order in Mark Warburton’s plans for the first-team.

The youngster was restricted to just one league start in the 2020/21 season, and is likely to be even further down the pecking order next season, with Charlie Austin signing permanently for the Rs, whilst also having the likes of Macauley Bonne and Lyndon Dykes available for selection.

If Aneke was to arrive, then it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Kelman loaned out ahead of the new league campaign.