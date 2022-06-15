One winner and one loser at QPR if they finalise deal for Chelsea man

New QPR boss Michael Beale will be striving to assemble a squad that is capable of competing at the top end of the Championship next season.

The former Aston Villa assistant manager will be looking to use the transfer market to great effect ahead of what is expected to be an important campaign for the R’s.

One player that the R’s are reportedly closing in on signing, as per a report from The Athletic, is 24-year-old defender Jake Clarke-Salter.

It appears that the R’s are set to beat the likes of Coventry City and Sheffield United to the left-footed defender’s signature.

Here, we take a look at one winner and one loser at QPR if the Championship outfit manages to get the deal over the line…

One winner – Michael Beale

There will be plenty of winners with the arrival of Clarke-Salter, but none more so than the manager himself.

Not only does the left-footed central defender slot right into the void that Yoann Barbet is set to leave, but he provides a more youthful option who has a high ceiling.

A signing that will bolster their chances of improving next season, it will also act as a statement of intent, with the R’s striving to be competitive under Beale’s stewardship.

A physically and athletically dominant defender, he is also a composed figure when in possession, ticking a lot of boxes.

One loser – Conor Masterson

Returning to the Championship outfit after showing positive signs whilst on loan at Gillingham, Conor Masterson will be hoping that he can impress his new manager.

However, if Clarke-Salter is to arrive, then the 23-year-old’s immediate chances of featuring in the second-tier will diminish.

It is likely that Beale will run the rule over the young defender before deciding what the immediate next step might be.

Possessing just a year left on his current deal at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, Masterson will be hoping that he can be in and around the first-team set up in London this season.