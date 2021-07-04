One winner and one loser at QPR if club strikes transfer agreement with Sheffield Wednesday

Queens Park Rangers are said to have joined Birmingham City and Millwall in the race to sign Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass this summer, as per a recent post from football journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter.

The 27-year-old attacker has long been linked with a move away from Hillsborough, with the speculation over his future having accelerated in recent weeks after Wednesday were relegated from the Sky Bet Championship.

It has been widely reported that the Owls have already turned down two bids from Millwall for the player, whilst Birmingham are still said to be in the hunt for his signature.

Now it appears that the R’s have entered the race, with Mark Warburton having previously managed the player during their time at Glasgow Rangers together a few years ago.

25 questions about QPR legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 25 In which year did Paul Furlong sign permanently for QPR? 2002 2003 2004 2005

Here, we take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at QPR if the club secures a deal to sign Windass this summer…

Winner – Lyndon Dykes

Dykes would surely be the main winner of any agreement being struck for Windass, as it would reduce the level of goal scoring burden that he currently carries at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The Scottish striker hit 12 goals last term and was far and away the club’s top scorer in all competitions under Warburton.

Windass hit 10 for Wednesday last term and should add extra threat for the R’s in the final third if he completes the move south.

Overall Dykes should feel a lot less pressure on his shoulders if the club signs the exciting attacker this summer.

Loser – Albert Adomah

The veteran winger rarely started for the club last term and would surely be negatively affected if Windass was brought in this summer.

His playing time was limited to just seven league starts and it appears that he is unlikely to become a regular fixture in the starting eleven moving forwards after failing to really impress so far in West London.

Windass will likely go straight into the first eleven and as a result Adomah could well slip further down the pecking order.

Therefore the 33-year-old may wish to really consider his options this summer if he wants to be getting more minutes under his belt.