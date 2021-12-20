One winner and one loser at QPR if club strike January transfer deal with Championship rival

With the transfer window set to open next month, it will be fascinating to see whether Queens Park Rangers decide to engage in any business.

One of the individuals who has recently been linked with a move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium is Steve Cook.

According to a report from Football Insider, QPR are believed to be interested in signing the AFC Bournemouth defender on a permanent deal in January whilst Watford have also been touted as potential suitors.

Providing that the Hoops are able to seal a deal for Cook, this particular switch will have a knock-on effect on some of their other players.

Here, we have decided to take a look at one winner and one loser at QPR if the club strikes a transfer agreement with their Championship rivals over the 30-year-old…

Winner: Seny Dieng

After making 42 appearances in the Championship during the previous campaign, Seny Dieng has gone on to produce some positive displays for QPR this season.

However, the goalkeeper has been left exposed at times by his defenders in the current term which has resulted in him conceding at least one goal in 14 of the club’s 21 league fixtures.

When you consider that Steve Cook has played 130 games in the second-tier for Bournemouth, he clearly knows exactly what it takes to succeed at this level and thus will be able to offer Dieng some more defensive cover if he opts to make the move to QPR.

By forging an understanding with Cook, Dieng could go on to play a pivotal role in his side’s push for promotion next year.

Loser: Jordy de Wijs

Jordy de Wijs would have been hoping to become a mainstay in QPR’s starting eleven this season after joining the club on a permanent basis earlier this year.

However, despite showing glimpses of his talent in the Championship, the defender has been limited to just 12 appearances in the Championship due to his ongoing struggles with injury.

Currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines as a result of an issue with his calf, de Wijs could fall down the pecking order at QPR if the club signs Cook from the Cherries.

With Jimmy Dunne, Rob Dickie and Yoann Barbet all competing for a place in QPR’s side with de Wijs, the Dutchman may struggle to make inroads on the club’s starting eleven when he is fit enough to return as Cook has an excellent track-record of delivering the goods at this level.