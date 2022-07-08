One winner and one loser at QPR as R’s secure Leeds United agreement

Despite a fairly good season last year, QPR were unlucky to just miss out on the play-offs.

Following the departure of Mark Warburton as manager at the club, Mark Beale has come in to Loftus Road and is hoping he can take the club up towards the top six again next season.

One of the latest additions to the Rangers squad next season is the loan signing of Tyler Roberts from Leeds United on a season long deal.

The club did well to land the signing with a number of other Championship clubs all in the race for his services.

Here we take a look at one winner and one loser at QPR following the arrival of the 23-year-old.

Winner: Ilias Chair

Throughout his career so far, Roberts has scored 21 goals in first team football so far which, as a forward, is a number he will no doubt be eager to build upon next season in a side that can enhance his talents.

Therefore, Ilias Chair could be a winner following the arrival of the new forward because it gives the winger an opportunity to further contribute to his side’s attacking aims.

Chair had a strong season last year as he scored nine goals and contributed five assists. However, despite excelling in front of goal, the 24-year-old by trade is an attacking midfielder rather than a striker.

Therefore, the addition of reinforcements in attacking positions will allow Chair the opportunity to spend more time playing slightly further back and making some exciting runs whilst providing assists for his teammates.

Furthermore, he is a player confident in his ability to score too meaning he will be able to step up when called upon too but this addition gives him further flexibility as a player.

Loser: Chris Willock

Willock is another player who had a strong season last year as he scored seven times and provided 11 assists in the league.

However, the 24-year-old struggled at the end of the season having to miss out through injury which highlighted there are gaps in Rangers’ attacking positions.

To fit Willock, Roberts and Chair into the squad next season could cause Beale to have to think more outside of the box with his formation to be able to fit them all in to the starting XI.

However, with the demand for the Leeds youngster, you can’t imagine him having joined a club where he wouldn’t get much game time.

That’s not to say that Willock won’t continue to be a regular player but it could mean he is forced to be more flexible in terms of the position he plays in next season and if Beale can’t fit all three players into his squad, he could be considered as one for the bench.

It will certainly put the pressure upon Willock to keep him performances high and fitness up next year.