One winner and one loser at QPR as club sign Newcastle United player

It was a busy transfer deadline day for Queens Park Rangers as they confirmed the signing of Jeff Hendrick from Newcastle United.

The Irish midfielder arrives on a loan deal until the end of the season, having been unable to make an impact at Tyneside.

The 30-year old has only featured in three league games for the Premier League outfit, but still has plenty to offer.

But what impact could Hendrick’s arrival have on the QPR squad as they fight for an automatic promotion place?

Here, we take a look at one winner and one loser at the Hoops from the signing of Hendrick…

Winner: Chris Willock

The playmaker will now have an experienced Premier League midfielder playing behind him.

This offers the 23-year old the chance to learn from a seasoned veteran, who has a history of linking up well with other creative players. This is a huge boost for QPR’s promotion chances.

Hendrick had a fruitful relationship with Robbie Brady in the Ireland set-up and he could offer Willock the same mentorship in the second half of the season.

Hendrick will also offer a decent passing range to the side, which will work well with Willock, as it will take the pressure off him to be QPR’s creative outlet.

The former Burnley man can slot into the base of Mark Warburton’s midfield nicely.

The added depth will also be very important if QPR want to sustain a challenge for an automatic promotion place.

Loser: Sam Field

Field has been gradually earning more and more game time under Warburton in the base of his midfield.

However, Hendrick now offers strong competition for his playing time.

Given the club are now pushing for a promotion place, Warburton may opt for the experience of Hendrick as the season comes into its closing stages.

That means Field may have to take a backseat in the QPR pecking order for the remainder of the season.

While he should utilise the chance to work with Hendrick as a great learning experience, missing out on actual playing time will be a big sacrifice for him to make at this stage in his career.