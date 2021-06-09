One winner and one loser at Preston North End if Liverpool player joins

Former Preston North End loanee Sepp van den Berg is set to rejoin the club on loan from Liverpool in the coming days, as per the Lancashire Evening Post.

The same outlet has reported Frankie McAvoy’s side have managed to fend off interest from four other Championship clubs to secure the 19-year-old’s signature once again, although the player still needs to finalise the deal if the two parties are to link up again.

After joining the second tier side in February, the Dutch defender made a good impression and has seemingly done enough to catch the eye of manager McAvoy to take a chance on him, perhaps for a full season this time around.

Fellow defender Liam Lindsay could also rejoin the Lilywhites from Stoke City very shortly, but looking at van den Berg more specifically, who would be the main winner if this deal is finalised?

This could be another mutually beneficial deal for Liverpool, Preston and van den Berg after a successful spell last time – but who will be on the other side of the coin?

Winner: Frankie McAvoy

Although van den Berg has come from a huge European powerhouse like Liverpool, this deal is likely to be a cheap one with Jurgen Klopp eager to see players like the Van Den Berg get some experience in England before competing for a spot in the senior squad.

Not only does this allow the manager to utilise a player of the versatility and quality of the Dutchman – but it may also minimise the impact on the remaining budget the Preston manager has to go out and strengthen his side in the summer.

Keeping within financial restrictions must be a priority, but so is recruiting the required expertise needed to go again this summer.

A loan deal like this is likely to allow Frankie McAvoy and the Deepdale board to strike a good balance between the two.

Loser: Joe Rafferty

Joe Rafferty will be one of multiple Preston full backs who will be nervously looking over their shoulder with the likely arrival of van den Berg.

Preston fans were very impressed by the Liverpool loanee in the second half of last season and although he mainly operated as a centre half at PEC Zwolle and Liverpool before his temporary move to Deepdale, he also did a very good job at right wing-back, giving McAvoy the option of dropping a wing-back/full-back if they aren’t performing well.

And with Patrick Bauer, Jordan Storey and Paul Huntington as existing options at centre half – and Liam Lindsay potentially joining in the near future – Rafferty needs to put on a show next season.

The 27-year-old’s contract runs out next summer as well, another reason why he needs to perform well.