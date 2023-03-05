One winner and one loser at Preston North End if club strike Everton transfer agreement

Preston North End are keen to bring Everton forward Tom Cannon back to the club next season despite a steady start to life at Deepdale.

The 20-year-old joined Ryan Lowe’s side on loan during the January transfer window and has so far made nine Championship appearances.

During those matches, Cannon has netted just the one time.

Despite that, Ryan Lowe wants him back next season and for the full campaign.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that the Irish youth international has impressed despite Preston’s tricky run.

With that said, here at FLW, below, we’ve looked at one potential winner and one potential loser at the club were Cannon to return on loan again next season.

Winner: Ryan Lowe

Undoubtedly the winner in the event of another loan deal being done with Everton would be the Preston boss himself Ryan Lowe.

Given the club’s lack of goals in the Championship this season in forward areas, there’s no doubt that Lowe already has plans in place to address that this summer.

Perhaps then, he feels Cannon can be a solution, even despite his lack of goals on loan at the club so far.

We must not forget how prolific the 20-year-old was at youth level for Everton nor that this is his first foray into regular senior football.

Indeed, then, Lowe will hope that things click for Cannon eventually, perhaps viewing this short loan as a bedding in process ahead of a full and firing season next term.

Loser: Mikey O’Neill

With another loanee arriving, it would likely mean less opportunities for the young strikers on the books at Deepdale looking to make their mark on the first team squad.

Hence, a deal to bring Cannon back could be bad news for someone like Mikey O’Neill.

O’Neill has eight Preston appearances to his name so far, with five of those coming in or prior to January, when he was loaned out to get more experience.

Currently with League Two Grimsby Town, he has six appearances to his name, and likely would have been eyeing up challenging for a place in Ryan Lowe’s squad come the summer.

Surely, though, Cannon’s arrival makes his chances of securing that place less likely, therefore, he could considered a loser as part of this deal.