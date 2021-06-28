One winner and one loser at Nottingham Forest if Watford ace joins Reds

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Watford forward Philip Zinckernagel, according to Football Insider.

Zinckernagel arrived at Vicarage Road on a five-and-a-half year deal in January, following the expiry of his contract at Bodo/Glimt.

The 26-year-old scored 19 goals and registered 14 assists as Bodo won the Norwegian title in 2020, and has since impressed since moving to Watford.

The Danish winger scored one goal and added five assists in 20 Championship appearances last term, as the Hornets won promotion to the Premier League.

But Football Insider now claim that Forest hold a “concrete” interest in Zinckernagel, and are lining up a move to sign the 26-year-old.

Here, we take a look at one winner and one loser at the City Ground if Zinckernagel were to arrive on Trentside from Watford…

Winner: Chris Hughton

It is no secret that Hughton will look to strengthen his attacking options this summer.

Forest were one of the lowest scorers in the Championship last season, scoring only 37 goals in 46 Championship matches.

After letting go of Sammy Ameobi at the end of his contract, and Anthony Knockaert and Luke Freeman returning to their parent clubs, the addition of a winger or two wouldn’t go amiss this summer.

Zinckernagel has shown glimpses of his ability since moving to England and looks to have settled in well, and bringing him would undoubtedly be a coup.

He would be an exciting signing who could improve Forest in the final third, and Hughton would be the man to reap the benefits.

Loser: Joe Lolley

You feel that the 2021/22 campaign will be a big season for Lolley.

Having been a standout performer for the Reds in both the 2018/19 and 2019/20 campaigns, the winger struggled to make an impact last season.

Lolley scored one goal and produced two assists in 28 Championship appearances last term, making only 16 starts.

A hamstring injury ended his season prematurely in March, and he’s since had to make a recovery ahead of pre-season.

With Alex Mighten and Brennan Johnson both providing wide options for the short-term and the long-term, Lolley will need to make an impact this season.

If not, then there is the concern that he could be left behind.