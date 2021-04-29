One winner and one loser at Nottingham Forest if they re-sign winger this summer

A reunion could take place at the City Ground this summer with Nottingham Forest being linked with the signing of Jamie Paterson.

Football Insider report that Forest, Stoke City, Birmingham City and Millwall are all interested in signing the 29-year-old on a free transfer with his contract up in the summer.

Paterson has made 20 appearances in the Championship for Bristol City this term, scoring three goals and registering two assists.

The 29-year-old has been sidelined for the remainder of the season, though, and it remains to be seen whether he will put pen to paper on a new deal this summer.

Paterson is no stranger to the City Ground having made 69 appearances for the Reds between 2013 and 2016, scoring 14 goals and registering 15 assists in that time.

Five years later after leaving the East Midlands for Ashton Gate, we take a look at one winner and one loser if Paterson did return to Forest this summer.

Winner: Chris Hughton

Any successful manager would tell you that goals need to come from every area of the pitch, not just from up top.

Forest will almost definitely bring in a striker this summer, with Lewis Grabban, Glenn Murray and Lyle Taylor all 31 and over and have scored 13 goals between them this campaign.

Bringing in a creative player like Paterson, who has thrived as a number 8, as a number 10 and out wide this season, would kill a couple of birds with on stone.

He hasn’t had the greatest of times in the Championship in recent years, but he has shown flashes of his quality. It could take one good manager to unearth that on a regular basis.

Hughton would benefit from that hugely if he can perform to his best.

Loser: Alex Mighten

Paterson is a versatile player, as alluded to before, but he is a natural winger who can also play through the middle.

If he was signed to play as a winger, then it remains to be seen what that would mean for Mighten.

Mighten has enjoyed a rewarding season on a personal level. The teenager made his first-team debut last season, and this season, he has made 22 league appearances.

Only 13 of those have been starts, though, and you wonder whether the club may look for him to follow in Brennan Johnson’s footsteps and spend next season out on loan.

He isn’t the finished article just yet, and needs more game time. Would Paterson’s arrival help or hinder his chances of getting more of that?