One winner and one loser at Nottingham Forest if they do offload 31-year-old this summer

Lyle Taylor’s situation at Nottingham Forest is a bit of a strange one.

If you had said to Forest fans in the summer that the striker would come in on a free transfer, and end the campaign as the Reds’ leading goalscorer, they will have been delighted and will have probably envisaged a positive season ahead.

Instead, as we head into the final five games of the season, Taylor’s future at the City Ground appears to be uncertain.

The 31-year-old is Forest’s leading goalscorer, but with only five goals to his name in all competitions. That tells a whole different story about how the Reds have been toothless and have lacked real quality in the final third this term.

In fact, between Taylor and the two other senior strikers at the club – Glenn Murray and Lewis Grabban – 11 goals have been scored, which is something that Chris Hughton says he wants to address in the summer.

That probably doesn’t bode too well for Taylor, then, who is behind both Murray and Grabban in the pecking order on Trentside. The striker may have made 35 appearances in the Championship this season, but only 13 of those have come as starts.

Football League World understand that Taylor is most likely to leave the City Ground this summer out of him and Grabban, and here, we take a look at one winner and one loser if he does depart…

Winner: Lewis Grabban

By his own standards, it has been a frustrating campaign for Grabban.

The striker scored 17 goals in his first season at the City Ground, before backing that up with 20 goals in the 2019/20 Championship campaign, becoming the first Forest player in over 16 years to hit that number.

But injuries have had an impact on Grabban’s season, with the 33-year-old scoring only four goals this season.

Nevertheless, the Forest captain remains Chris Hughton’s preferred choice up top, and even though young blood is likely to be brought in this summer, he is still likely to be a key player in the manager’s plans going forward.

Having one less striker to worry about in terms of competition for places would give him a boost.

Loser: Lyle Taylor

It may sound fairly obvious, but the loser here would be Taylor.

The striker had the world at his feet at the end of last season, on the back of leaving Charlton rather controversially having scored 11 goals in 22 appearances.

Plenty of high-profile clubs were queuing up to land his signature on a free transfer, and there was believed to be interest from the SPFL, the Premier League as well as from abroad.

But it was then promotion-hopefuls Forest who came calling for Taylor, and since then, his reputation to score goals has somewhat diminished.

It may be a move which he ends up to regret, and it remains to be seen who takes a chance on him this summer if he were to leave.