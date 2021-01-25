One winner and one loser at Nottingham Forest if player pushes for Leeds United move

Nottingham Forest midfielder Brennan Johnson has emerged as a potential transfer target for Premier League side Leeds United according to The Athletic.

Johnson is currently on loan with League One side Lincoln City, and has caught the eye with some impressive performances with the Imps.

The 19-year-old has made 22 appearances in total for Michael Appleton’s side, and has chipped in with seven goals and seven assists for Lincoln, who are currently sat second in the League One table.

It is claimed by The Athletic that Leeds United are rivalling both Burnley and Brentford to a potential deal for Johnson before the January transfer window.

A move to Elland Road could be a tempting proposition for the youngster as well, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side currently sat 12th in the Premier League table.

We take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Nottingham Forest if Johnson is to push for a move to Leeds United.

Winner: Joe Lolley

Lolley could prove to be the winner here if Johnson did push for a move to Leeds United this month.

Even though Johnson was likely to remain at Sincil Bank with Lincoln City for the remainder of this year’s campaign, Lolley would surely be one of the players fearing that the youngster could come into the squad ahead of him.

Lolley has made 24 appearances in all competitions this term for Nottingham Forest, but has struggled to make a notable contribution with the Reds, having scored just once and been on hand to provide two assists for his team-mates.

But if Johnson was to depart anytime soon, then Lolley could breath a huge sigh of relief over his chances of featuring on a more regular basis moving forward.

Loser: Chris Hughton

Hughton would be the loser in this situation, because he’d be missing out on having a player with real potential on his hands.

Johnson has scored seven goals and seven assists for Lincoln City so far this season, in what is his first loan spell away from Nottingham Forest.

The 19-year-old has made eight appearances for the Nottingham Forest first-team, and you would imagine that he’d be confident of forcing his way into the starting XI relatively quickly once his loan spell with the Imps reached a conclusion.

But if Forest were to miss out on the opportunity to play him in their starting XI by selling him to Leeds United, then it could be a move that comes back to haunt them.

Hughton needs players that are eager to make a name for themselves and play for the badge on the front of the shirt, and Johnson certainly comes across as a player that would do just that.