One winner and one loser at Nottingham Forest if new Reading target arrives

Another Reading player is wanted by Nottingham Forest, with defender Tom Holmes said to be on the Reds’ radar.

On Monday, reports emerged claiming that the Reds had had a seven-figure offer for Reading midfielder Josh Laurent turned down.

Their interest in Laurent remains, but now, another Reading player has emerged as a target for the Reds, with Tom Holmes attracting interest.

Holmes, who made 39 appearances in the Championship last season, is out of contract next summer, and the Royals are keen to tie him down to a new deal.

Quiz: Can you remember the score from Nottingham Forest’s last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15 QPR (A) - 2020/21 1-0 loss 2-0 loss 2-1 loss 3-1 loss

Forest, though, have expressed an interest in the defender, and could make the move to the City Ground before the end of the window, as per Berkshire Live.

If he did join the Reds, we take a look at one winner and one loser from the deal…

Winner: Chris Hughton

It has been a frustrating summer for Hughton so far, with the club finding it difficult to get players over the line in a difficult window.

At the moment, Forest’s only realistic option at right-back is Jordan Gabriel, who is attracting interest after an impressive loan at Blackpool last term.

Carl Jenkinson is seen as second-choice right-back, but it is understood that he is among a quartet of players who have been told to find a new club.

Even though Holmes is predominantly a centre-half, he can also play at right-back having featured there on numerous occasions last term.

And, with Joe Worrall attracting plenty of high-profile interest, Holmes could fill in as his replacement should he depart this summer.

He’s a young, improving player with lots of potential, and to lure him away from another Championship side would be a coup.

Loser: Loic Mbe Soh

Mbe Soh has had to be really patient at Forest since joining from PSG last summer.

The defender made only seven appearances in all competitions last season, falling behind Worrall and Scott McKenna in the pecking order.

Mbe Soh, like Holmes, is primarily a centre-half who has played at right-back before, so he will be looking to prove how important he can be going forward.

But signing another young player in Holmes, who is of similar profile and age to Mbe Soh, would undoubtedly be a bit of a blow to the young Frenchman.