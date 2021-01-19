One winner and one loser at Nottingham Forest if midfielder arrives at the City Ground

Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in a deal to sign former West Ham and QPR midfielder Ravel Morrison according to Football Insider.

Morrison was most recently with ADO Den Haag, but his spell in the Netherlands came to an end earlier this month, after having his contract terminated by mutual consent. The midfielder has struggled to settle down at clubs since leaving West Ham United in 2015.

Nottingham Forest are currently sat 19th in the Championship table after 24 matches in this year’s campaign, and will be hoping that they can build on some improvement in their recent results.

The Reds beat Millwall 3-1 in their most recent match, with a brace from Sammy Ameobi and a goal from Ryan Yates proving to be enough to see Forest pick up an important three points.

It could be an interesting few weeks ahead for Hughton’s side, as we edge closer to the closure of the January transfer window.

We take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Nottingham Forest if they were to complete a deal to sign Morrison.

Winner: Chris Hughton

Hughton would be the winner if this transfer agreement was reached, as Morrison would add strength in depth to their team for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.

Forest have struggled with various injury problems at times this season, and added depth to their squad could be hugely beneficial to Hughton ahead of a busy second-half of this year’s campaign.

Morrison is a versatile player to have, as he can operate in a number of positions in attack. Competition for places is the ideal dilemma to have as a manager as well, and his potential arrival could see a number of players improve their levels of performance.

Loser: Joe Lolley

Lolley might find himself as the loser if Nottingham Forest are to reach an agreement to sign Morrison.

The winger has struggled to replicate the high level of performances he delivered for Forest last season in the Championship.

Lolley has made just 13 league starts this term, and has only scored one goal in their league campaign this term, and has occupied a spot on the substitutes bench in recent weeks.

Morrison’s arrival could push the 28-year-old further down the pecking order in Chris Hughton’s plans in the future.