One winner and one loser at Nottingham Forest if Middlesbrough man signs

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Middlesbrough forward Chuba Akpom this summer, according to the Northern Echo.

Akpom had a loan spell at the City Ground towards the end of the 2014/15 season, failing to score in seven appearances for the Reds.

The 25-year-old has since left Arsenal after loan spells with Hull, Brighton and Sint-Truiden, before sealing a permanent switch to PAOK in Greece.

Akpom scored 18 goals in 79 appearances for PAOK before joining Boro for around £2.5million, but after scoring five goals in 39 games this season, Neil Warnock is looking to cash in.

According to the Northern Echo, Hull and Forest are among those interested in his signature this summer, with Boro looking to recuperate as much money as possible.

Here, we take a look at one winner and one loser if Forest go out and sign Akpom and bring him back to the City Ground this summer…

Winner: Chuba Akpom

It hasn’t been the greatest of seasons for Akpom, and even though he’s made 38 appearances in the Championship, only 20 of those have come as starts.

Boro are looking to chop and change their attacking options, with Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga also set to leave this summer.

Akpom has only scored five goals, so sealing a move to another big club in the Championship looking to push for promotion would be a great move for him, and could almost been seen as a lifeline.

Loser: Lyle Taylor

Taylor has scored the same amount of goals as Akpom this season, but is six years older and could be on his way out of the City Ground this summer.

Taylor has been behind Lewis Grabban and Glenn Murray in the pecking order this term, making only 15 starts in the Championship.

The striker doesn’t look to be a part of Chris Hughton’s plans, and the manager bringing in another forward should speak volumes.