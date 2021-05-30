One winner and one loser at Nottingham Forest if key man is sold this summer

Nottingham Forest are reportedly braced for a £10million bid from Burnley for defender Joe Worrall according to The Sun on Sunday.

Worrall has caught the eye with a number of strong performances for the Reds over the years, and that appears to have not gone unnoticed.

Burnley are rumoured to be interested in a deal to sign the 24-year-old, and it’ll be interesting to see whether Forest are willing to discuss his potential exit this summer.

Nottingham Forest finished 17th in the Championship this season, and will be hoping they can push for a top-half finish in the second-tier standings next term.

Worrall has been with the club since 2011, and has gone on to make 137 appearances in total for the Reds, but it remains to be seen as to whether he’ll remain at the City Ground for much longer.

A move to Burnley could tempt the defender, with Sean Dyche’s side finishing 17th in the Premier League in this year’s campaign.

We take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Nottingham Forest if an agreement is reached to sell Worrall to Burnley this summer.

Winner: Loic Mbe Soh

Soh signed for the club back in September 2020, but has found regular game time hard to come by in Chris Hughton’s side in this year’s campaign.

The former PSG youngster only made five league starts in the 2020/21 season, and is likely to be slightly frustrated by his lack of minutes at the City Ground so far.

But if Worrall was to depart this summer, then it could present him with the ideal opportunity to stake a claim for a regular starting spot in Chris Hughton’s side.

Loser: Chris Hughton

The Nottingham Forest boss would be the loser from this situation, as it would leave him without his first-choice centre-back heading into the 2021/22 campaign.

Worrall made 33 appearances in all competitions for the Reds this term, which has shown that Chris Hughton sees the defender as a key member of his team.

But if he was to lose him this summer, then he could find it hard to find an adequate replacement for Worrall, who has impressed at the City ground in recent seasons.

However, if the reported bid of £10million from Burnley was accepted, then it would give Hughton some room to make improvements to his squad in other areas in the summer transfer window.