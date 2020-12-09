One winner and one loser at Nottingham Forest if Hughton brings in 24-year-old in January

Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in signing Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne, as per Protathlima.

Byrne, 24, has previously played in the EFL for Blackburn Rovers, Wigan Athletic and Oldham Athletic, and is now thriving in Ireland.

The four-time Republic of Ireland international has scored 10 goals in 25 appearances for Shamrock Rovers this season, chipping in with eight assists.

According to Protathlima, Forest, along with Stoke, Preston and APOEL, are interested in signing the midfielder, whose contract expires in 2021.

After bringing in 14 players over the course of the summer, many fans feel that trimming the squad is far more important in January.

In terms of the current squad, here, we take a look at one winner and one loser if Forest brought in Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne in January…

Winner: Lyle Taylor

Taylor has scored four goals for Forest since joining from Charlton Athletic in the summer, and the goals are starting to dry up after a run of three in two games.

In Taylor’s defence, the service hasn’t quite been there for him. The 4-2-3-1 formation often leaves him isolated up top on his own, and he has to come deep to be involved.

The addition of a natural number 10, who can create chances and record assists, could be beneficial for Taylor as he looks to add more goals to his game.

Byrne’s ability to score goals from midfield could also relieve some of the pressure placed on the striker’s shoulders, with the onus on him to score goals and fire Forest up the table.

Loser: Luke Freeman

It has been a disappointing start to the season for Luke Freeman, who has been unable to showcase his ability since joining from Sheffield United.

The attacking midfielder has recently lost his place in the side, which is a decision that has been influenced largely by fitness and a groin injury.

The addition of Byrne would add competition to that attacking midfield role, and it could push him further down the pecking order.