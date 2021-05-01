One winner and one loser at Nottingham Forest if familiar face returns to the City Ground

Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Britt Assombalonga again ahead of the summer transfer window according to The Athletic.

Assombalonga is currently contracted with Championship side Middlesbrough, but is set to depart when his contract with them reaches a conclusion.

The forward has been with Boro since 2017, but Neil Warnock has already confirmed before the end of the 2020/21 season that the 28-year-old will leave the Riverside.

Nottingham Forest are reportedly rivalling Scottish giants Rangers and other Championship clubs to the potential signing of Assombalonga, and the forward would be no stranger to his surroundings at the City Ground if a move materialised.

He spent three seasons with the Reds earlier in his career, before departing in favour of a move to Middlesbrough in 2017.

Forest have shown much-needed improvement in the second-half of this year’s league campaign, with Chris Hughton’s side currently sat 17th in the Championship table, and 11 points clear of the relegation zone, with their status as a club in the second-tier confirmed for another season.

We take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Nottingham Forest if they were to bring Assombalonga back to the club.

Winner: Chris Hughton

The Nottingham Forest boss would likely be the winner in this situation, and Assombalonga’s arrival would bolster his attacking options heading into the 2021/22 campaign.

Hughton already has some strong options available to him in Lewis Grabban, Lyle Taylor and Glenn Murray, and the Forest manager would be hoping that Assombalonga’s potential arrival could see the best out of all of his attack-minded players.

If Forest are to challenge higher up in the Championship table, then competition for places is needed in the squad, especially when players are rotated due to the hectic schedule.

Loser: Lyle Taylor

Taylor would be the loser in this situation, as Assombalonga’s arrival would only push him even further down the pecking order in Chris Hughton’s plans for the first-team.

The 31-year-old arrived at the City Ground in the summer of 2020, after catching the eye with a number of impressive performances for Charlton Athletic in the 2019/20 campaign.

But he’s made 40 appearances, with just 14 of those being starts in the Championship, which is likely to be frustrating for Taylor, who has shown that he can score goals at this level in the second-tier.

Assombalonga has spent the majority of his career in the Championship himself, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him come in and move ahead of Taylor in the pecking order at the City Ground.