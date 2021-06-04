One winner and one loser at Nottingham Forest if Crystal Palace secure transfer deal

The future of Joe Worrall is likely to be a major talking point amongst Nottingham Forest fans between now and the beginning of the season.

Worrall continued to go from strength to strength as an individual this term, despite being involved in a season which culminated in a 17th placed finish for Forest.

The defender was limited to only 31 league appearances after enduring problems with an ankle and rib injury, but he still ended up winning the club’s supporters’ Player of the Season award after producing a series of dominant displays.

Worrall, who signed a long-term deal last season amid interest from Burnley, is still said to be attracting interest from the Clarets heading into the summer.

The Athletic also report, though, that Crystal Palace have joined the race to sign the centre-half, with West Ham also showing an interest.

With a departure very much possible this summer, here, we take a look at one winner and one loser at Forest if Worrall did depart…

Winner: Loïc Mbe Soh

Mbe Soh has struggled for game time since moving to Forest from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

The 19-year-old has made only seven Championship appearances since moving to the City Ground, and whilst his attitude towards training has never been in doubt, the form of Worrall and Scott McKenna made them undroppable.

Worrall is an asset, though, and if he were to leave this summer, then it would open the door for Mbe Soh to come in and develop.

Loser: Scott McKenna

It was also a difficult campaign for McKenna due to injuries, but the Scotland international was a rare bright spark in a disappointing season for the Reds.

His partnership with Worrall gives Forest natural balance at the back, and is arguably the most dominant in the Championship when at their best.

But having struck up such a good relationship with Worrall, to lose him this summer would be a blow. He brings the best out of him, and he may not be able to replicate that form alongside another defender.