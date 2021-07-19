One winner and one loser at Nottingham Forest if club strike deal for 7-goal attacker

Nottingham Forest have launched a €3 million bid in an attempt to sign Dinamo Zagreb striker Sandro Kulenovic, according to Croatian outlet Sportske Novosti.

The Reds scored a mere 37 league goals during the 2020/21 campaign and are now hoping to add more firepower to avoid a similar fate this time out.

The Croatian forward made 29 appearances for the Croatian champions last season, netting seven goals and claiming four assists in the process.

Chris Hughton still has the experienced Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban at his disposal, but the pair failed to live up to expectations last year.

The struggles of the aforementioned duo, coupled with Glenn Murray’s retirement, has seemingly placed a striker high up on the priority list at Forest this summer.

Here we take a look at one winner and one loser at the City Ground if a deal is struck for the 21-year-old…

One winner – Joe Lolley

Joe Lolley has proved to be one of the division’s brightest sparks in recent campaigns, but similar to Forest as a whole, he found the 2020/21 season rather difficult.

However, the 28-year-old has no recovered from injury and has the rest of the season to prepare for what is going to be a vital season.

Lolley’s ability to beat a man with his jinking runs and provide his forwards is something that he has been providing the Championship with for years, and the potential arrival of a physical presence in the area like the 21-year-old would certainly excite him.

Standing at 6’3, the feeling will be mutual, and Kulenovic would thrive in a team with Lolley present.

One loser – Lyle Taylor

Lyle Taylor has struggled to kick his Forest career into gear, and should Kulenovic arrive, then it would seem that Taylor would drop down the pecking order.

The Montserrat international enjoyed excellent spells with Wimbledon and Charlton before his move to Forest, becoming a talisman at both clubs.

However, he has just netted four times in 39 appearances for Forest, and in the summer of EFL rebuild, it seems that Taylor could be a victim of the club recruiting younger talent.

20 questions about some of Nottingham Forest’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Forest beat which team to win their first European Cup? Aalborg AEK Athens Malmo Rosenborg