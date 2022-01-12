One winner and one loser at Nottingham Forest if club sign player who is lighting up League One

Scott Twine is being monitored by Nottingham Forest, according to the Nottingham Post.

The attacking midfielder has been a standout performer for MK Dons so far this season.

Twine, 22, has scored an impressive 11 league goals and provided eight assists from midfield. These contributions have helped the Dons to fifth in the League One table.

Forest have been linked with making a January move for the playmaker in their bid to make it into the play-offs. Steve Cooper’s side have climbed up the table and now have their sights set on challenging for a top six position in the second half of the season.

Here, we have decided to take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Forest if they strike an agreement with MK Dons over Twine…

Winner: Lewis Grabban

Grabban took all the headlines with his latest goal. The striker scored the winner as Forest knocked out Premier League side Arsenal in the Third Round of the FA Cup.

Grabban has bagged 10 league goals so far this season. He has been the club’s primary goal scorer under Cooper and the signature of Twine could really help him with scoring more goals and having someone else to chip in with goals.

Twine has shown both an ability to find space for others to get into goal-scoring positions as well finding space for himself to do the same.

If Forest can sign someone else to score some goal that alleviates the pressure on Grabban to carry the load for the team. Twine should also help provide Grabban with even more chances to add to his tally for the season.

Loser: Philip Zinckernagel

Twine will provide immediate competition for Zinckernagel’s position. Up to now, the playmaker has been ever-present in Cooper’s side since taking over at Forest.

However, this will be Cooper’s first transfer window at the club to make his mark on the team. By signing Twine, it would be an indicator that Twine is his man and that will likely mean bringing him straight into the team.

With one coming in, one has to come out. That would mean the Dane could potentially drop out of the team in favour of Twine.

While that increased competition for places will be good for Forest’s squad, it means bad news for Zinckernagel.