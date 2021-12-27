One winner and one loser at Nottingham Forest if club seal move for Derby man in January

With the transfer window set to open this weekend, it will be intriguing to see whether Nottingham Forest decide to engage in any business.

One of the players that they have recently been linked with a move to the City Ground is Lee Buchanan.

According to The Sun, Forest are looking into the possibility of signing the defender from arch-rivals Derby County.

The Reds had three bids rejected by the Rams earlier this year as they tried to secure the services of Buchanan.

Providing that Forest are able to convince Derby to part ways with Buchanan in the coming weeks, this particular swoop could have a knock-on effect on some of their players.

Here, we have decided to take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Forest if the club seal a move for the Rams man…

Winner: Jack Colback

After showing some real signs of promise during the opening stages of the 2021/22 campaign in the heart of midfield for Forest, Jack Colback has recently been asked to play at left-back in the absence of Max Lowe who is currently recovering from a groin injury.

Although the 32-year-old did produce an assured performance in this particular position against Peterborough United earlier this month, he seemed to be out of his depth during Forest’s clashes with Luton Town and Middlesbrough as he only managed to record WhoScored match ratings of 4.87 and 6.64 in these two games.

If Forest draft in Buchanan in January, Colback will no longer be required to fill in at left-back and thus will be free to make a positive impression in central-midfield.

Providing that the former Newcastle United man is able to maintain his form as well as his consistency during the remainder of the campaign, he could play a key role for his club as they look to launch a push for a play-off place.

Loser: Gaetan Bong

When you consider that Bong is already behind Colback and Lowe in the pecking order at Forest, he may be forced to watch on from the sidelines for the foreseeable future if the club splashes the cash on Buchanan.

Limited to just seven appearances this season, the 33-year-old has failed to make a lasting impression for the Reds in the Championship as he is currently averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.38 at this level.

With Bong’s contract set to expire next summer, it could be argued that a permanent exit from the City Ground in January will suit both parties.

Whilst Forest may be able to secure a modest fee for the defender, Bong could potentially join a club who are willing to provide him with the opportunity to play on a regular basis at senior level.