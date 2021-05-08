One winner and one loser at Nottingham Forest if 6-goal defender arrives this summer

Chris Hughton looks set to turn his attention towards League One as he looks to recruit players this summer.

The Reds seemingly want to change their focus in the transfer market, with Blackpool and Accrington Stanley forwards Jerry Yates and Dion Charles on their radar.

The Athletic also claim that as well as Yates and Charles, they could also look to bring in Oxford United’s Josh Ruffels.

Ruffels – who has made over 300 appearances for the U’s since joining from Coventry in 2013 – has been one of the best left-backs in League One this term.

The 27-year-old has scored six goals and registering six assists in 44 appearances as well as being solid in defence.

He is out of contract in the summer, too, meaning that he could be available to sign on a free transfer.

Here, we take a look at one winner and one loser if Forest managed to lure Ruffels to the City Ground this summer…

Winner: Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton will want to sort his left-back position out this summer.

Tyler Blackett, Yuri Ribeiro, Gaetan Bong and Nicholas Ioannou have all played there this season, with the latter joining Aris on loan in January.

It feels that, even on the final day of the season, the manager doesn’t know who his first-choice left-back is, which says a lot.

Bringing in a hungry, unproven option to compete at left-back, then, is a step Hughton certainly needs to take as he looks to build a consistent starting XI.

Loser: Yuri Ribeiro

There is certainly scope to bring in a new left-back this summer, though, particularly with Yuri Ribeiro out of contract.

Ribeiro was one of the Reds’ standout performers under Sabri Lamouchi last season, but he has struggled to replicate those performances under Chris Hughton.

He has been in and out of the team under the 62-year-old, and Tyler Blackett has pushed him all the way in regards to a place in the side.

With his contract up in the summer, there was previously talk about Ribeiro returning to Portugal, and his future is up in the air.

Ruffels’ potential arrival may even happen after he has been let go by the club, and it doesn’t necessarily spell positive news for him if they are targeting a new full-back.