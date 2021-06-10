One winner and one loser at Nottingham Forest if 31-year-old seals Championship switch

Lyle Taylor could be set to leave Nottingham Forest this summer, with Stoke City set to open talks to sign the 31-year-old.

The Mirror claim that Forest are willing to listen to offers for Taylor this summer, with Stoke set to take advantage and launch a move for the striker.

Taylor joined Forest on a free transfer last summer, arriving from Charlton Athletic after scoring 11 goals in 22 games in 2019/20.

But the 31-year-old struggled for game time last season, scoring four goals in 39 Championship appearances, making only 15 starts.

If Taylor were to depart the City Ground this summer, then we take a look at one winner and loser from a Forest perspective…

Winner: Lewis Grabban

Taylor was brought in last summer to provide competition for Grabban, who scored 20 goals in 2019/20 and avoided injury throughout the season.

Grabban endured a difficult 2020/21 campaign, though. He spent a lengthy period of time on the sidelines in the first half of the season, leaving the door open for Taylor to make his mark.

But Grabban’s return to the side saw him score in a 2-0 home win over Sheffield Wednesday, and he then re-established himself as their first-choice striker.

Grabban ended the season as Forest’s top scorer, albeit with six goals to his name, and he will be looking to keep his shirt heading into next season.

Forest are bound to bring in a striker or two, though, not just because of Taylor’s situation, but also considering that Glenn Murray has now retired from the game.

But if Taylor were to leave, it would be one less player for Grabban to worry about as he looks to rediscover his form in front of goal.

Loser: Lyle Taylor

It sounds fairly obvious, but even though a move to Stoke could be the fresh start Taylor needs, there can be no denying that his time at Forest has been a disaster.

Taylor refused to play any part in the final nine games of Charlton’s 2019/20 campaign, as the Addicks were looking to avoid the drop to League One.

The striker decided not to feature due to risk of injury, potentially preventing him from a ‘life-changing’ move away on a free transfer.

The likes of Rangers, Galatasaray, Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea were all linked with Taylor’s signature, but it was Forest who managed to lure him to the City Ground.

He had the world at his feet and had plenty of exciting options to choose from, but a year down the line, he is trying to rediscover his form in front of goal and get back to his best.

A move away, whether that be to Stoke or anywhere else, needs to work out for him.