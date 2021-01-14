One winner and one loser at Nottingham Forest if 29-year-old joins this month

Nottingham Forest have been linked with the signing of Brighton and Hove Albion defender Shane Duffy, as per the Scottish Sun.

Duffy was sent out on loan to Celtic at the start of the season after falling out of favour under Graham Potter, but his form has been disappointing for Neil Lennon’s side.

Duffy has made 21 appearances for Celtic, but despite scoring three goals, the 29-year-old has produced a host of sloppy defensive performances.

The Scottish Sun, though, claim that Forest have made an approach regarding the availability of Duffy, and could look to save him from his Celtic nightmare.

Duffy is a player who Chris Hughton knows particularly well. The defender was a regular alongside Lewis Dunk during the manager’s tenure of Brighton, and this link perhaps comes as no surprise given the obvious connections between the two parties.

Here, we take a look at one winner and one loser at Nottingham Forest if Duffy arrives at the City Ground this month.

Winner: Chris Hughton

Despite wanting to improve his side’s attacking options, the addition of Duffy would help strengthen their defence.

Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna have been excellent of late, and they should undoubtedly be the Reds’ first-choice defensive partnership going forward.

But every good side needs competition, and even though Forest have it in Tobias Figueiredo, his form has been patchy this term.

Duffy is a player who Hughton knows and trusts, and he will know how to get the best out of him if he did sign.

Loser: Loic Mbe Soh

Mbe Soh has had to be patient when it has come to first-team opportunities this season, after arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

The young defender has made only four appearances for the Reds, with only two of them coming under Hughton.

The 19-year-old made two starts under Hughton, in the win over Sheffield Wednesday and the draw with Millwall, but he was dropped soon after.

A loan move could now be on the cards for Mbe Soh, but the arrival of Duffy would push him even further down the pecking order at the City Ground.