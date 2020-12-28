One winner and one loser at Nottingham Forest if 25-year-old seals January exit

Nicholas Ioannou has been linked with a move away from Nottingham Forest, with Aris Thessanoliki reportedly interested in signing the 25-year-old.

Ioannou joined Forest on a three-year deal from APOEL in the summer, after spending six years in Cyprus and captaining the side.

He has since made five appearances for Forest, with four of those coming under Chris Hughton after replacing Sabri Lamouchi at the helm.

Ioannou hasn’t featured for Forest since the end of October, though, after being sent off in the away draw at Luton Town.

Since then, Yuri Ribeiro has established himself as Forest’s first-choice left-back under Hughton, with game time hard to come by for Ioannou.

According to Cypriot media outlet Goal, Aris Thessanoliki – who are also said to be keen on Miguel Angel Guerrero – are interested in signing Ioannou.

The Greek side are looking to provide competition for Christian Ganea, with Ioannou emerging as a potential target for the club.

Here, we take a look at one winner and one loser at Forest if Ioannou seals a move away from the City Ground next month…

Winner: Danny Preston

Preston is currently out on loan at Grimsby Town in League Two, and has been impressing for the Mariners this season.

Last month, Daniel Taylor of the Athletic claimed that various EFL sides are keen on signing the young left-back, with his opportunities of first-team football limited.

Yuri Ribeiro, Gaetan Bong and Ioannou are ahead of him in the pecking order, but if Ioannou leaves, it could potentially open a door for Preston.

He’s out of contract at the end of the season, and with Bong approaching the age of 33, his pathway may no longer be blocked if Ioannou leaves.

Loser: Ioannis Vrentroz

Forest CEO Vrentroz has come under a lot of criticism this season for the way he has conducted the club’s transfer dealings.

If Ioannou were to leave only a few months after giving him a three-year deal, then fans wouldn’t be too pleased at all.

It would represent another questionable addition at the City Ground, and another player who they have quite simply wasted money on for the matter of five appearances.