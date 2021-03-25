One winner and one loser at Nottingham Forest as Reds target move for 16-goal forward

Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in a deal to sign in-form Blackpool forward Jerry Yates according to Football Insider.

Yates has been in impressive form so far this season for the Tangerines, who are currently sat sixth in the League One table heading into their final 12 matches of this year’s campaign.

Yates has played a starring role in their push for promotion into the Championship this term, with the 24-year-old scoring 16 goals in his 40 appearances for Blackpool.

It appears as though his strong run of recent performances hasn’t gone unnoticed though, with Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City also weighing up a move for Yates heading into the summer.

A move to the City Ground could tempt Yates, with Chris Hughton’s side likely to be playing their football in the Championship once again next season.

It’s been a frustrating league campaign to date for the Reds, as they’re currently sat 17th in the second-tier standings with eight matches remaining this term.

We take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Nottingham Forest if they were to complete a deal to sign Yates during the summer transfer window.

Winner: Chris Hughton

Hughton would be the winner in this situation, as it would give the Nottingham Forest manager further depth in his first-team squad.

He already has some strong options available to him in a similar position to Yates’, but competition for places is never a bad dilemma to have as a manager.

Hughton would be hoping that Yates’ potential arrival would see other players improve as they look to compete for a spot in the starting XI in future matches.

Did Nottingham Forest ever loan out these players or not?

1 of 16 Did Nottingham Forest ever loan out Barrie McKay? Yes No

Loser: Lyle Taylor

Lyle Taylor could be the player that is the ‘loser’ in this situation, as Yates’ arrival could push him further down the pecking order in Chris Hughton’s plans.

Taylor has found regular game time hard to come by since signing for Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2020, with Hughton often starting Lewis Grabban instead of the former Charlton Athletic forward.

But he could find his game time even further restricted if Yates was to arrive, as you would imagine that Nottingham Forest wouldn’t look to sign a player in the region of £2million, just so that they can occupy a spot on the substitutes bench.

It wouldn’t even come as a surprise to see Taylor loaned ahead of next year’s league campaign, as he looks to find regular minutes.