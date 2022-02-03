One winner and one loser at Nottingham Forest as club sign 21-year-old

Nottingham Forest have been a busy club over the course of the January transfer window and one name that they did manage to bring in during the month is Jonathan Panzo.

The 21-year-old has linked up with the Championship side after some time in France and Belgium and will now take on the challenge of England the second tier with Nottingham Forest.

Having featured frequently for Dijon in Ligue 1 at just 19-years-old, he is now ready to tackle the Championship and Forest certainly see potential in him having signed him on a permanent basis.

As one of the best defenders at getting forward with the ball at his feet in the top five leagues right now (his progressive carries and dribbles completed stats put him in the higher percentile groups in that group) he looks to be an astute addition. But who wins and who loses after his signing?

Winner: Steve Cooper

The winner in this deal is undoubtedly the Nottingham Forest boss. Having brought in a bright, young defender with plenty of potential to develop and become even better – and with plenty of gametime already under his belt – it is a shrewd signing for him.

He is a player that, right now, can do the business if called upon but could end up being arguably one of the more exciting defenders in the EFL.

To snap him up from Dijon and land his signature is a bit of a coup for the club. He’s certainly an exciting talent and a statement of intent from the club and Cooper now has a really good defensive weapon in his arsenal.

Alongside some of the club’s other talented players and some of the other signings they made, Cooper must be rubbing his hands together and dreaming of a play-off place in the second half of this campaign.

Quiz: Did Nottingham Forest win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 AFC Bournemouth (H) Won Lost Drew

Loser: Tobias Figueiredo

Having not ended up leaving the City Ground during the transfer window, the loser here has to be Figueiredo.

He’s featured 18 times for Forest in the league so far this season but after Steve Cook was brought in, he found gametime harder to come by and has had to make do with sitting on the bench in recent weeks.

In fact, he last managed an appearance back in December and with Panzo now at the club – and likely to be above him in the pecking order to boot – it might mean he finds himself even lower down in the rankings. It could mean he also ends up not making the bench, which certainly isn’t a great position to be in.

It means that, if Panzo thrives and Steve Cook stays on, he could end up out of the club in summer if he doesn’t get the action that he wants.