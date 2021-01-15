One winner and one loser at Nottingham Forest as Chris Hughton makes transfer admission involving midfielder

Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton has revealed that Brennan Johnson is to remain with Lincoln City for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.

Johnson has been in impressive form for the Imps this term, and has scored seven goals and been on hand to provide seven assists for his team-mates from his 22 appearances in all competitions this season.

There had been calls from some Nottingham Forest fans to recall Johnson from his loan spell, with the Reds struggling for a positive run of results in the Championship.

Lincoln are currently sat top of the League One table after their opening 21 matches in this year’s campaign, and Michael Appleton will be hoping that Johnson can continue to play his part in their push for promotion into the Championship.

That comes after Hughton revealed in a recent interview (quotes sourced from Nottinghamshire Live) that Johnson’s development would be best-served whilst out on loan with the Imps.

“I think it’s probably more that we’re happy with him where he is at the moment. At this moment, my thinking has been that, fortunately for Brennan, he’s at a club where he’s playing regularly.

“There would be numerous occasions where somebody goes out on loan and you find they’re not playing so much. At the moment, probably my thoughts are more very much that he’s better off there.

“We look forward to him hopefully having a very good season. And then the summer becomes a different story.”

We take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser for Nottingham Forest after this recent transfer update from Hughton.

Winner: Alex Mighten

Mighten plays out wide naturally, and will be hoping to get further minutes under his belt as this year’s campaign progresses.

The 18-year-old has made ten appearances in all competitions this term for Chris Hughton’s side, although the majority of those have been from the substitutes bench.

If Johnson had been recalled from his loan spell with Lincoln City this month, then it could have pushed Mighten further down the pecking order in Hughton’s plans for the first-team.

Therefore, this recent transfer admission from the Nottingham Forest boss will make Mighten the winner in this situation.

Loser: Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton could be classed as the loser in this situation, as he could benefit from having a player of Johnson’s quality in his squad.

It’s not exactly been the season that the City Ground faithful would have originally hoped for in the Championship this season, and they could have benefitted from having a player that is as confident as Johnson is in their squad.

Fresh ideas are needed in the Forest squad, as the likes of Sammy Ameobi and Joe Lolley haven’t hit the heights set for them at the start of this year’s campaign.

Competition for places is never a bad dilemma to have as a manager and surely Johnson would have been worth a punt to have in the first-team squad for the second-half of this year’s campaign?