One winner and one loser at Norwich City if they strike Celtic transfer agreement

Norwich City are interested in signing Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer during the summer transfer window, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Ajer joined Celtic back in the summer of 2016, and has since gone on to make 173 appearances in all competitions for the club, winning nine major honours in that time.

But with his contract at Celtic about to head into its final 12 months, it seems as though Ajer is starting to attract attention from elsewhere, with this latest update claiming that Norwich are keen on the centre back, as they look to strengthen their side ahead of a return to the Premier League next season.

So just what impact could the signing of Ajer have on Norwich’s squad, if the 23-year-old does indeed make the move to Carrow Road?

Here, we’ve taken a look at one winner and one loser amongst those currently on Norwich’s books, if a deal to sign Ajer is completed.

Winner: Tim Krul

The last time Norwich were in the Premier League, goalkeeper Krul enjoyed a rather challenging time of things.

It was no surprise to see the Dutchman win the club’s Player of the Year award as they were relegated from the top-flight, following a difficult campaign where Krul helped spare the Canaries even more embarrassment with some impressive performances to ensure the club avoided being on the end of even heavier defeats than they already were.

The arrival of Ajer ahead of their return to the Premier League however, could help remedy that this time around, given his signing could strengthen Norwich’s defence, better equipping their back four to keep opposition attacks at bay, and reducing some of the workload on Krul behind them.

Loser: Christoph Zimmermann

One Norwich player whose prospects could suffer a blow with the arrival of Ajer at Carrow Road, is Christoph Zimmermann.

The German has already struggled for game time at centre back this season, starting just 13 league games, with Grant Hanley forming a strong partnership with Burnley loanee Ben Gibson at the heart of the Canaries defence.

With promotion meaning Gibson’s move to Norwich now looks set to be made permanent, the recruitment of Ajer as well could push Zimmermann even further down the pecking order in Daniel Farke’s side, and could make first-team opportunities hard to come by for the 28-year-old.