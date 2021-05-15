One winner and one loser at Norwich City if they secure deal to sign 25-year-old

Norwich City are reportedly interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Christian Walton according to a report from the Pink Un.

The report claims that Orjan Nyland’s future with the Canaries remains unclear heading into the summer, with the goalkeeper yet to sign a new deal with Norwich.

The Canaries are preparing for life back in the Premier League, after winning promotion from the Championship under the management of Daniel Farke.

They finished top of the second-tier standings, and will be hoping they can avoid relegation back into the Championship after one season next term.

Walton has had loan spells with the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic in the past, but has been Brighton and Hove Albion’s second-choice goalkeeper in this year’s campaign.

We take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Norwich City if they reach an agreement to sign Walton in the summer transfer window.

Winner: Tim Krul

The Norwich City shot-stopper would be the winner from any potential agreement for a new goalkeeper in the summer, as it would provide him with much-needed competition heading into the new league campaign.

With Krul’s experience of playing in the Premier League is likely to mean that he’ll be Daniel Farke’s first-choice goalkeeper heading into the 2021/22 campaign.

But competition for his starting spot is good for any player, as it’ll mean that he has to perform to a high standard on a consistent basis, especially if he has a goalkeeper of Walton’s quality pushing him for his place in the team.

Loser: Michael McGovern

McGovern has struggled for a consistent run in the Norwich City in his time with the club, with Tim Krul often starting ahead of him.

The Northern Irishman has made 41 appearances in total for the Canaries, but would likely be pushed further down the pecking order at Carrow Road if Walton was to arrive.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise to see McGovern depart on a permanent basis if Walton signed for the club, as he still has two years remaining on his current contract.