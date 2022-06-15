One winner and one loser at Norwich City if they manage to tie up deal for emerging star

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, Norwich City are seeking a move for promising defender Harry Darling.

It is understood that the Canaries are set to compete with the likes of Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 22-year old performed exceptionally for MK Dons as they finished 3rd in the League One table, only to miss out on promotion via the play-offs.

But a move to the Championship, or even the Premier League, now looks on the cards this summer transfer window.

Darling appeared 45 times for Liam Manning’s side in the league, scoring an impressive seven goals as the team narrowly missed out on promotion to the second division.

Here we look at one winner and one loser if the club manages to tie up a deal for the emerging star…

Winner: Ben Gibson

Gibson is the side’s most experienced and talented performer at centre back.

With Darling’s potential arrival, he could have a long-term partner that could combine for a really solid defensive partnership.

The 28-year old has lacked a consistent presence beside him this season which has not helped the club’s attempt to stay in the Premier League.

The MK Dons player could prove to be the perfect foil for Gibson, who can guide Darling through the transition up a division using his experience as a top level player in the Championship.

Loser: Andrew Omobamidele

The Irishman has looked promising when given an opportunity in the side, but those have come few and far between under both Daniel Farke and Dean Smith.

The arrival of Darling could spell an even worse situation for the centre back.

The MK Dons man could move Omobamidele even further down the pecking order at Carrow Road.

This will call into question his future with the club, with the defender needing greater playing time in order to continue his development at senior level.

The 19-year old only played five times in the top flight this season, with his last appearance coming in a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in December.