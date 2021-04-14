One winner and one loser at Norwich City if they do see talented playmaker depart this summer

Even though Norwich City will be playing in the Premier League next season, they still face a battle to keep hold of Emi Buendia.

The playmaker has been exceptional for Daniel Farke’s men since joining really, but he has been integral to their promotion push in the current campaign, scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists.

Such form was never going to go unnoticed, with Arsenal known to be very keen on the 24-year-old previously, and further interest, both in the English top-flight and from abroad, is expected in the summer.

The Canaries have shown that they will cash in if big money arrives and here we look at ONE winner and ONE loser if Buendia did secure a transfer away in the summer…

Winner: Kieran Dowell

Even if a replacement is signed in the summer, the winner from this situation would be Kieran Dowell.

Injuries haven’t helped the 23-year-old this season but he still hasn’t managed to play as regularly as he would’ve wanted, and that’s down to the quality attacking midfield trio that Farke has at his disposal.

If Buendia departs, one spot would free up and Dowell would back himself to get in the XI, whether that’s as a ten or cutting in from the right.

His stunning free-kick against Derby showed the talent the ex-Everton man has, so he could surprise a few.

Loser: Farke & the Norwich fans

The losers in this situation would be all of those connected to the club.

Firstly, the boss. Even if the club reinvested the £30m+ that Buendia would surely bring in, they’re realistically going to struggle to sign a better player that fits in their wage structure. So, Farke’s job keeping them in the Premier League just got harder.

Then, the fans. They will have enjoyed watching the skill and creativity that Buendia brings to the pitch and he will be sorely missed.